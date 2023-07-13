Thursday July 13The Little Gym Summer Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Little Gym, Florence. For more information call 843-676-9001 or visit www.thelittlegym.com>florencesc.

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Julia Deckman & 2023 Small Works Exhibits: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universe place>gatelygallery.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City.

Smoke House and Dreamscapes Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0262 or visit www.traxvisualartcenter.com.

Lake City Farmers Market: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., East Main Square, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1500 or visit www.thebeanmarket.com.

Teen Program: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Back-to-School Cookout: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lake City Administrative Building, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-5421 or visit https://lakecitysc.gov>administration.

Cheraw Picnic Concert: 6:30 p.m., downtown Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-8400 or visit www.visitflo.com/events.

Open Studio: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint and Sip, Florence. For more information call 843-229-5862 or visit www.addiebabystudio.com.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., Lula’s Coffee Co., 600 d Pamplico Hwy., Florence. For more information call 843-229-9784 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › lulas-coffee-co.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Florence Flamingos: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Carolina Bank Field, Florence. For more information call 843-413-2833 or visit info@florenceflamingos.com.