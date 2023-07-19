Thursday July 20

The Little Gym Summer Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Little Gym, Florence. For more information call 843-676-9001 or visit www.thelittlegym.com>florencesc.

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.—5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Julia Deckman & 2023 Small Works Exhibits: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universe place>gatelygallery.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Smoke House and Dreamscapes Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0262 or visit www.traxvisualartcenter.com.

Book Club The First Mistake: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Pamplico Library, Pamplico. For more information call 843-493-5441 or visit www.facebook.com>pamplicolibrary.

SC Aquarium: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424- or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Lunchtime Music: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kevin Lear on Main, Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-4006 or visit https://kevinlearonmain.com.

Lake City Farmers Market: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1500 or visit www.thebeanmarket.com>lake-city-sc.

Florence County Book Club, The Enlightenment of Bees: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Free Public Tours: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibits.

Open Studio: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint and Sip, Florence. For more information call 843-229-5862 or visit www.addiebabystudio.com.

3rd Thursdays Concert Series: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cheraw Community Center, Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-8421 or visit www.cheraw.com>parks_recreation.

Florence Flamingos: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Carolina Bank Field, Florence. For more information call 843-413-2833 or visit https://florenceflamingos.com.

FLT’s The Lion King Jr.: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Florence Little Theatre, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheatre.org.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., Lula’s Coffee Co 600 d Pamplico Hwy., Florence, call 843-229-9784 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › lulas-coffee-co for more information.

Live Music: 10 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.