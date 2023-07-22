Saturday July 22

Julia Deckman & 2023 Small Works Exhibits: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universe place>gatelygallery.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Smoke House and Dreamscapes Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0262 or visit www.traxvisualartcenter.com.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence, visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket for more information.

Kingstree Farmers' Market: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Downtown Kingstree, call 843-355-7484 or visit kingstreefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

Free Tennis Fun Days: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, Florence. For more information call 843-665-3106 or visit www.cityofflorence.com>facilities.

Plant Swap: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Forest Lake Greenhouse, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5666 or visit www.forestlakegreenhouses.com.

Butter Bean Tasting: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pee Dee State Farmers Market, Florence. For more information call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com>peedeefarmersmarket.

Family Fun Fest: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Lake City H.S. Gym, Lake City. For more information visit www.visitlakecity.com/events.

BBQ and Live Music: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com for more information.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

Bennettsville Beach Blast: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Lake Paul Wallace Authority, Beauty Spot Road. For more information call 843-479-9001 or visit www.bennettsville.sc/event/beach-blast.

"Summer Sizzler" Race: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Florence Motor Speedway, Timmonsville. For more information call 843-919-0586 or visit www.fmspeedway.com.

Greg Spittle: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wild Heart Brewing, Hartsville. For more information call 843-332-9601 or visit www.wildheartbrewing.com.

FLT's The Lion King Jr.: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Florence Little Theatre, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheatre.org.

Live Music: 10 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.