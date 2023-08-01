Tuesday August 1

Sean McGuiness: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Waters Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Colleen Critcher Exhibit: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Julia Deckman & 2023 Small Works Exhibits: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Gately Gallery, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universe place>gatelygallery.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Smoke House and Dreamscapes Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0262 or visit www.traxvisualartcenter.com.

Succulent Gnome Workshop: 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., Growing Hobby, Pee Dee State Farmers Market, Florence. For more information call 843-951-9669 or visit https://m.facebook>GrowingHobby.

Line Dance Class: 6 p.m.—8 p.m. Greenwood Baptist Church (gym) , Florence, for more information call 843-506-2998 or email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.

Hartsville’s National Night Out: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Burry Park, Hartsville. For more information call 843-339-2878 or visit www.hartsvillesc.gov>parks>burry.

Musician’s Night: 7:30 p.m.– 10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.