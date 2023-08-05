Saturday August 5

Hartsville High School Foxtrot 5K: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Hartsville. For more information call 843-857-3700 or visit www.visitflo/events/hartsville.

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Smoke House and Dreamscapes Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0262 or visit www.traxvisualartcenter.com.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket for more information.

HMRA Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Commons, Marion. For more information call 843-423-5961 or visit www.marionsc.gov/events.

Community Archaeology Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibitions.

Glitter Apple Jars: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lynches River County Park, Coward. For more information call 843-389-0550 or visit https://lynchesriverpark.com.

Christian Drama Film: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Herbal Infusion: The Art of Making Tea, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Forest Lake Greenhouse, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5666 or visit www.forestlakegreenhouses.com.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC<&underline>.</&underline>

BBQ and Live Music: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com for more information.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

Southeastern Bluegrass Association Concert: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Grand Old Post Office, Darlington. For more information call 843-944-0157 or visit https://thegrandoldpostoffice.com.

“Bell to Bell” Race: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Florence Motor Speedway, Timmonsville. For more information call 843-919-0586 or visit www.fmspeedway.com.

Old School Youth Game Night: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Village Green, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0138 or visit www.lakecity.gov>facility>details.

Farewell Fest Weekend: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wild Heart Brewing, Hartsville. For more information call 843-332-9601 or visit https://wildheartbrewing.com.

The King & The Crooner: 7:30 p.m., Marion Opera House, Marion. For more information call 843-423-5961 or visit www.visitflo/events/marionsc.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, 10 p.m., Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.