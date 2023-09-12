Friday August 11

Legend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Francis Marion in the Pee Dee Exhibit. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org/.

Lou Haney Presented in Technicolor Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones Carter Gallery, Lake City.

Smoke House and Dreamscapes Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-0262 or visit www.traxvisualartcenter.com.

Live Music: 7:00 p.m. Southern Hops Brewing Company Florence, call 843-667-1900 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southernhops for more information.

Joshua Graham: 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., The Office, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1893 or visit www.visitflo/events/lakecity.com.

Comedy Night: 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Downtown Cafe, Kingstree. For more information call 843-355-2233 or visit www.visitflo/events/kingstree.

BioStorm: 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., Shiners, Coward. For more information call 843-389-0288 or visit www.visitflo.com/events/coward.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St Florence.