Saturday August 19

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9:a.m.- 5:p.m. Call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket for more information.

Cheraw Market on Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Cheraw. For more information call 843-537-8400 or visit www.cheraw.com>produce_agriculture.

Herb Mixology Workshop: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Forest Lake Greenhouses, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5666 or visit www.forestlakegreenhouses.com.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

BBQ and Live Music: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. call 843-407-7545 or visit https://www.whollysmokinbbq.com for more information.

Family Fun Day: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Paul Wallace Authority, Bennettsville. For more information call 843-479-9001 or visit www.bennettsvillesc.com>events.

A.G.E. Con 2023: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., The R.O.B, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-2115 or visit www.visitlakecitysc>com>venues>the-rob.

Aroha Afro Latin Dance’s FUNdamentals Day: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Healing Arts Exchange, Florence. For more information call 843-310-1926 or visit www.arohafrolatindance.com.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

FMS “Back to School Night”: 5 p.m., Timmonsville. For more information call 843-919-0586 or visit www.arohafrolatindance.com.

Addie’s Baby Workshop: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint and Sip, Florence. For more information call 843-229-5862 or visit www.addiesbaby.com.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Friday Night Live Music: 6:30-9 p.m., Purple Fish Coffee, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.

The Soul Knights: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Old Post Office, Darlington. For more information call 843-944-0157 or visit https://thegrandoldpostoffice.com.