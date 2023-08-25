Saturday August 26 Back 2 School 5K: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Florence YMCA, Florence. For more information call 843-665-1234 or visit https://www.florenceymca.org.

Free Tennis Fun Days: 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, Florence. For more information call 843-665-3106 or visit www.cityofflorence.com>facilities.

Pee Dee Doll Club Annual Doll & Toy Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., SiMT, Florence. For more information call 843-413-2715 or visit https://simtsc.gov.

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence, visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket for more information.

Terrarium Workshop: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Forest Lake Greenhouse, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5666 or visit www.forestlakegreenhouses.com.

Track Laps for Charity: 11 a.m., Darlington Raceway, Darlington. For more information call 843-395-8900 or visit www.darlingtonraceway.com.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Lynches River County Park, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

Acrylic Paint Pour Beach Scene: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Olio Studio, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-6546 or visit www.olio-studio.com.

Gospel on the Green: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Village Green, Lake City. For more information 843-374-0138 or visit www.lakecity.gov>Facilities.

Trap Paint & Groove: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint & Sip, Florence. For more information call 843-229-5862 or visit www.addiebabystudio.com.

Live Music: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jazz on Dargan, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6311 or visit www.theofficaljazzondargan.com.

Lindy Hop/Swing Dance: 7:30-10 p.m., Beth Israel Congregation Social Hall, 316 S. Park Ave., Florence. For more information call 843-669-9724 or visit https://bethisraelflorence.org.

Prettier Than Matt: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Apple Annie’s, Florence. For more information call 843-669-6247 or visit www.facebook.com>appleannieswholesale.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St Florence.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

Live Music: 10 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.