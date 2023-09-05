Tuesday Sept. 5

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Joseph Kameen Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibits.

Robert Garey - A Retrospective Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeplace>gatelygallery.

Line Dance Class: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Greenwood Baptist Church (gym), Florence, for more information call 843-506-2998 or email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.

Trivia: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Local Motive Brewing, Florence. For more information call 843-702-0410 or visit www.osbornesinc.com..