Thursday Sept. 7

Swamp Fox Quilters: 9:30 a.m., Pee Dee Shrine Club, Florence. For more information call 843-774-8849.

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Robert Garey—A Retrospective Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeplace>gatelygallery.

Joseph Kameen Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibits.

Lake City Farmers Market: 12p.m. to 6 p.m., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1500 or visit www.thebeanmarket.com>lake-city-sc.

Indigo Dyeing Workshop: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Moore Botanical Farms, Lake City. For more information call 843-210-7582 or visit https://moorefarmsbg.org.

Lighthouse Ministries -The Good Neighbor Gala: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Florence Country Club, Florence. For more information call 843-662-1413 or visit https://www.florencecc.com.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., Lula’s Coffee Co 600 d Pamplico Hwy., Florence. Call 843-229-9784 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › lulas-coffee-co for more information.

Live Music: 10 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.