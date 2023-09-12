Tuesday Sept. 12

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Robert Garey—A Retrospective Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeplace>gatelygallery.

Joseph Kameen Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibitions.

SCORE—Funding Your Business: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Fmu Kelley Center, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4606 or visit https://www.flocomuseum.org>exhibitions.

Free Law Talk: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Florence County Public Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Line Dance Class: 6 p.m.—8 p.m. Greenwood Baptist Church (gym) , Florence, for more information call 843-506-2998 or email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.

Trivia: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Local Motive Brewing, Florence. For more information call 843-702-0410 or visit www.osbornesinc.com..

The Sound of Music: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Florence Little Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.org.