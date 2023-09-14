Thursday, Sept. 14

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Robert Garey—A Retrospective Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeplace>gatelygallery.

Joseph Kameen Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibitions.

The Naomi Project 17th Annual Luncheon: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Church, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5585 or visit www.naomiproject.com.

Lake City Farmers Market: 12p.m. to 6 p.m., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-1500 or visit www.thebeanmarket.com>lake-city-sc.

Tracey Enerson Wood: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibraryorg.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., Lula’s Coffee Co 600 d Pamplico Hwy., Florence. For more information call 843-229-9784 or visit https://visitflo.com › venue › lulas-coffee-co.

The Sound of Music: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Florence Little Theatre, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.org.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, Florence. For more information call 843-661-4444 or visit https://fmupac.org.

Live Music: 10 p.m. , Dizzy Crab, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.