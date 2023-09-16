Saturday, Sept. 16

Storybook Trail-How I Became a Pirate: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., B.K.’s Playground, Florence. For more information visit www.visitflo.com/events.

KFB Lynches River Adventure Race: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lynches River County Park, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Florence. For more information call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket.

Houseplants 101: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Forest Lake Greenhouses, Florence. For more information call 843-662-5666 or visit www.forestlakegreenhouses.com.

Power Comicon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Florence Center, Florence. For more information call 843-679-9417 or visit www.florencecenter.com>events.

Robert Garey—A Retrospective Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeplace>gatelygallery.

HMRA Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Commons, Marion. For more information call 843-423-5961 or visit https://marionsc.gov>Events.

Society Hill Catfish Festival: 10 a.m., Downtown Society Hill Depot, Society Hill. For more information visit www.societyhillcatfishfestival.com.

2023 Florence Wave Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Lynches River County Park, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

MFBG Bear Fest: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Moore’s Farm Botanical Gardens, Lake City. For more information call 843-210-7582 or visit https://moorefarmsbg.org.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Saturday Play: 2 p.m. tp 4 p.m., Heroes Hideout, Florence. For more information call 843-799-2510 or visit www.facebook.com>heroes-hideout.

FMU Women’s Soccer: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Murray G. Hartzler Soccer Field, Florence. For more information call 843-661-1237 or email mhartzler@fmarion.edu.

FMU Men’s Soccer: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Murray G. Hartzler Soccer Field, Florence. For more information call 843-661-1237 or email mhartzler@fmarion.edu.

Honor 9/11 Championship Night: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Florence Motor Speedway, Timmonsville. For more information call 843-919-0586 or visit www.fmspeedway.com.

Analog Saints: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sip Co. Wine & Beer, Lake City. For more information call 843-374-7771 or visit www.sipcosc.com.

Family Movie Night: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., City Center Farmers Market, Florence. For more information call 843-665-2047 or visit www.citycentermarket.com.

The Sound of Music: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Florence Little Theater, Florence. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit www.florencelittletheater.org.

East Side Story Black and White Affair: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Osborne’s, Florence. For more information call 843-413-1001 or visit www.osbornesinc.com.

Live Music: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jazz on Dargan, Florence. For more information call 843-407-6311 or visit www.facebook.com/theofficaljazzondargan.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St Florence. For more information call 843-407-4731 or visit https://bladeandbull.com.

Live Music: Dizzy Crab, 10 p.m., Florence. For more information call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.