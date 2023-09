Tuesday, Sept. 19

Pee Dee State Farmers Market 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Florence. For more information call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/peedeefarmsmarket.

Patricia Sabreee Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dr. N. Lee Morris Gallery, Florence County Library, Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.

Robert Garey - A Retrospective Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.fmarion.edu>universeplace>gatelygallery.

Joseph Kameen Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org>exhibitions.

Line Dance Class: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Greenwood Baptist Church (gym), Florence. For more information call 843-506-2998 or email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.

Trivia: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Local Motive Brewing, Florence. For more information call 843-702-0410 or visit www.osbornesinc.com.