Calendar for 09-30-22

Friday, Sept. 30
Florence After Five featuring Too Much Sylvia, downtown Florence, visit https://www.facebook.com/ FlorenceAfterFive for more information.
Analog Saints in the Courtyard, Wholly Smokin’, visit www.facebook.com/whollysmokin for more information.
Fall Plant and Flower Festival, Pee Dee State Farmers Market, call or visit 843-665-5154 https://www.facebook.com/ peedeefarmersmarket/ for more information.
Displaced Processes Exhibit featuring Shannon Lindsey, FMU Steven F. Gately Gallery, for more information call 843-661-4638 or visit https://www.fmarion.edu/gatelygallery/.
Kindred Spirit Exhibit The Community Gallery, The Pee Dee History Gallery, Florence County Museum, call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org for more information.
Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit the Waters Building, for more information visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/.
ArtFields 2023 Submis.sion ArtFields, visit https://www.artfieldssc.org/prizes-and-rules/ for more information.
The Bee Scavenger Hunt, Pee Dee State Farmers Market, visit https://visitflo.com/pdsfm-scavenger- hunt for more information.