Calendar for 10-02-22

FLORENCE, S.C. − Aaron Stevens resigned Wednesday as boys' basketball coach at South Florence to take a coaching job at the college level.
KINGSTREE, S.C. — A former Francis Marion University biology professor and current instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday…
FLORENCE — Herbert and Nicole Goodman use their love for fitness and faith to not only help people achieve their body goals, but also to push …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County Sheriff's deputy who was featured in a videoed encounter with a citizen and, as a result of the encounter, the citizen was pushed to the ground and arrested is no longer with the sheriff's office.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Immersed in a sea of green and gold, West Florence’s Darren Lloyd needed a minute to reflect on the magnitude of Friday’s 22-…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Person of the Year is James Marvin Owen.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Weather concerns related to Hurricane Ian have prompted schedule changes to 21 of the Pee Dee's 22 football games this week.…
DILLON, S.C. – To say Kelvin Roller and Quin McCollum know each other well is something of an understatement.
PAMPLICO, S.C. – The top two running backs in the Pee Dee went head to head Friday as Hannah-Pamplico welcomed Johnsonville in a marquee 1A matchup.
