Calendar for 10-10-22

Monday Oct. 10

Free Public Movie Screening – The Mystery of the Cosquer Cave: 5:30-7 p.m, the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-676-1202

McLeod for Health Florence Open: 10 a.m., Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, 1300 Jennie O’Bryan Ave., Florence.

Voluminous Care Exhibit by Michaela Pilar-Brown: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence.

DCHI Pop Up Market: 4-7 p.m., downtown Dillon, South Railroad Avenue at Fountain Square, Dillon.

10th Annual Arkhaios Cultural Heritage and Archaeology Film Festival: 5:30-7 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence.

Florence Symphony Orchestra Season Opener: Titan: 7:30 p.m., Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 McLeod for Health Florence Open: 8 a.m., Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, 1300 Jennie O’Bryan Ave., Florence.

Voluminous Care Exhibit by Michaela Pilar-Brown: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Take Place: Contemporary Landscapes Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Arts Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City.

Shannon Rae Lindsey: Displaced Processes Exhibit: Noon to 5 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence.

Southern Gardener’s Bootcamp Series: Landscape Plant Care: Trees, Shrubs and Flowers: 5-7:30 p.m., Clemson Extension Darlington County, 300 Russell St. Room 222, Darlington.

Growing Hobby Workshop: Succulent Pumpkins: 5:45 p.m., Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence.

Line Dance Class: 6-8 p.m., Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence.

Musicians Night: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence.