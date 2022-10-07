CALENDAR FOR 10-11

Tuesday, Oct. 11
McLeod for Health Florence Open: 8 a.m., Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, 1300 Jennie O'Bryan Ave., Florence
Voluminous Care Exhibit by Michaela Pilar-Brown: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence
Marcus Dunn: Re/Edcuated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence
Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., for more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org
Take Place: Contemporary Landscapes Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Arts Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City
Shannon Rae Lindsey: Displaced Processes Exhibit: Noon to 5 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence
Southern Gardener's Bootcamp Series: Landscape Plant Care: Trees, shrubs and flowers: 5-7:30 p.m., Clemson Extension Darlington County, 300 Russell St. Room 222, Darlington
Growing Hobby Workshop: Succulent pumpkins: 5:45 p.m., Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence
Line Dance Class: 6-8 p.m., Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence
Musicians Night: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence