Calendar for 10-15-22

Saturday, Oct.15

Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial 5K: 8 a.m., ArtFields Gallery, 118 Sauls St., Lake City.

McLeod for Health Florence Open: 8 a.m., Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, 1300 Jennie O'Bryan Road, Florence.

Fall Plant and Flower Festival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pee Dee State Farmers Market, 2513 W. Lucas St, Florence.

2022 SC Jazz Festival: 9 a.m., downtown Cheraw.

Farm to School at the Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City Center Farmers Market, 200 Sanborn St.

Timmonsville Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Timmonsville Library, 298 W. Smith St.

The Lee County Chambers 2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m., downtown Bishopville.

Hartsville Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hartsville Memorial Library, 147 W. College Ave.

Picnic and Story Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City.

Chasin Time Farm Halloween Event: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chasin Time Farm, 2006 Midway Road, Cheraw.

Aiding Anna: Noon to 8 p.m., Local Motive Brewing Company, 2519 W. Palmetto St.

An Evening to Shelter from Hunger: 6 p.m., SiMT, 1951 Pisgah Road.

Jim Messina Concert: 7:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., call 843-661-4444 or visit https://fmupac.org/events/ for more information.

Hartsville Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hartsville Memorial Library, 147 W. College Ave.

Adult Pumpkin Decorating Contest: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., City of Florence Athletics, 513 Barnes St., Florence.

Take Place: Contemporary Landscapes Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trax Visual Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City.

BBQ and Live Music featuring Chris Reed: Noon to 3 p.m., Wholly Smokin' downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence.

The TaylorMade Band: 7 p.m., Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence.

ArtFields 2023 Submission ArtFields. Visit https://www.artfieldssc.org/prizes-and-rules/ for more information.

Kindred Spirit Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Pee Dee History Gallery Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. Visit www.flocomuseum.org for more information.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Waters Building, visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/ for more information.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence.

McLeod Farms Corn Maze: 1-5 p.m., McLeod Farms, McBee.

The Bee Scavenger Hunt: Pee Dee State Farmers Market for more information visit https://visitflo.com/pdsfm-scavenger-hunt.