Calendar for 11-03-22

Thursday, Nov. 3

Pee Dee Fiction & Poetry Festival: 10 a.m., Francis Marion University, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence. For more information call 843-661-4444 or visit https://fmupac.org/events/.

FCM Museum Roast: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence.

FMU Visual Arts Juried Student Exhibit Opening Reception: 5-7 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence.

The Swamp Fox Quilters Guild Monthly Meeting: 9:30 a.m., Pee Dee Shrine Club, Florence. Visitors and new members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information visit swampfoxquilters1@gmail.com or swampfoxquilters.com.

Adaptive Gardening: Noon to 1 p.m., Online/Virtual Event Clemson Extension. Join Carmen Ketron as she talks about ergonomic tools. This event is free, registration is required. Sign up at: https://clemson.zoom.us/…/tJMrfuqtpjMiG9O37rFuX4EQsKH9x…

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m. Lula’s Coffee Co., 600 Pamplico Highway, Florence. Call 843-229-9784 or visit https://www.lulascoffeeco.com for more information.

Karaoke at Green Frog: 7-10 p.m., Green Frog Social House,118 E. Main St., Lake City. For more information call 843-374-3764 or visit www.facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse.

Voluminous Care Exhibit by Michaela Pilar-Brown: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery Heyward Drive, Florence. Visit https://www.fmarion.edu/finearts/adelekassabartgallery/ for more information.

Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and FMU Student Juried Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan Street, Florence, Call 843- 661-4638 or visit www.flocomuseum.org for more information.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence. Visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/ for more information.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence, for more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Take Place: Contemporary Landscapes Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center,122 Sauls St., Lake City. Call 843-374-0262 or visit https://www.traxvisualartcenter.com/ for more information.

Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair: 5 p.m., ECA Fairgrounds, 5226 E. Palmetto St., Florence.

Hartsville Library’s Basic Computer Literacy Course: 5-6 p.m., Hartsville Memorial Library, 147 W. College Ave., Hartsville.

Florence Library Free Law Talks: 5-6:30 p.m., Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence.