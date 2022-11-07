Calendar for 11-07-22

Monday, Nov. 7

Voluminous Care Exhibit by Michaela Pilar-Brown: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence. Visit https://www.fmarion.edu/finearts/adelekassabartgallery/ for more information.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence. Visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/ for more information.

Florence Teen Library Event: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org.

Society Hill Library: Fall Candle Craft: Society Hill Library, 114 Carrigan St., Society Hill.

Dinosaur Terrarium Night Light Craft: Lamar Library, 103 E. Main St., Lamar.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence.

Take Place: Contemporary Landscapes Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Arts Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City.

Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and FMU Student Juried Exhibition: Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence.

Southern Gardener's Bootcamp Series: Outdoor Container Gardening: Clemson Extension Darlington County, 300 Russell St., Room 222, Darlington.

Winter Plants with Forest Lake Greenhouses: 5:30 p.m., Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Line Dance Class: 6-8 p.m., Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence.

Florence Little Theatre's Performance of Clue: 7:30 p.m., Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Musicians Night: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence.