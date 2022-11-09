Calendar for 11-10-22

Thursday, Nov. 10

Blood Drive 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St., Florence. Call 843-662-3218 for more information or register online by going to redcrossblood.org.

Florence Little Theatre's Performance of Clue: 7:30 p.m., 417 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Veterans Park Tree Planting: 4 p.m., Florence Veteran's Park, Woody Jones Boulevard, Florence.

Gemstone Beaded Bracelet Workshop 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Black Creek Arts, 116 W College Ave, Hartsville. Call 843-332-6234 or visit info@blackcreekarts.org for more information.

FLT's Performance of Clue 7:30 p.m. Florence Little Theatre. For more information call 843-662-3731 or visit https://www.florencelittletheatre.org/.

Meltdown In Dixie: 5:30 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org for more information.

Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and FMU Student Juried Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence. Visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/ for more information.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 111 W. Cheves St., Florence County Museum. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Take Place: Contemporary Landscapes Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City. Call 843-374-0262 or visit https://www.traxvisualartcenter.com/ for more information.

Jon Conley: 7:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-661-4444 or visit https://fmupac.org/events/.

Dancer Flow: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Aroha Afro Latin Dance Studio, 167 N. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-310-1926 or visit https://www.arohaafrolatindance.com.

Lula’s Open Mic Night: 6:30 p.m., Lula's Coffee Co., 600 Pamplico Highway, Florence. Call 843-407-1033 or visit https://www.lulascoffeeco.com/for more information.

Karaoke at Green Frog: 7-10 p.m., Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Call 843-374-3764 or visit www.facebook.com/ greenfrogsocialhouse for more information.