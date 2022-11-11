Calendar for 11-11-22

Friday, Nov. 11

Voluminous Care Exhibity by Michaela Pilar Brown: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence

Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and FMU Student Juried Exhibition: 10 a.m.—5 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-661-4638 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Kindred Spirit Exhibit: The Community Gallery: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Pee Dee History Gallery at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St. Call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org for more information.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence, for more information visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/

Take Place: Contemporary Landscapes Exhibit: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Arts Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City

Mural Unveiling & Documentary Premiere: 2:30-5:30 p.m., The Stables, 126 N. Acline Street, Lake City, visit https:// artfields-documentary-premiere-mural-unveiling for a preview or more information.

Art After Dark Classes: 6:30 p.m., Olio Studio, 104 W. Main St., Lake City

Kids Pizza and Crafts: 5-8 p.m., Seersuckergypsy, 211 N. 5th St., Hartsville

FLT’s Performance of Clue: 7:30 p.m., Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence, for more information call 843-662-3731 or visit https://www.florencelittletheatre.org/.

Calling SC Student Artists ArtFields Office/Gallery Lake City, Artfields Jr. submissions are open. Call 843-374-0180 or visit https://www.artfieldssc.org/prizes-and- rules/ for more information.

Florence Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Florence Veteran’s Park, Woody Jones Boulevard. Call 843-665-3253 or visit https://www.cityofflorence.com/report/contact-us for more information.

Hartsville Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St., Hartsville

Live Music at Southern Hops: 7 p.m., Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 Sunset Acres Lane, Florence. Call 843-667-1900 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southernhops for more information.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas, Florence. Call 843-407-4731 or visit www.bladeandbull.com for more information.

Friday Night Live Music: 6:30– 9 p.m., Purple Fish Coffee Company, 104 W. Hampton St., Darlington, Call 843-944-0315 or visit https://www.saintmatthews.us › purple-fish-coffee-com. .for more information.

Musician’s Night at Dizzy Crab: 10 p.m., Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.

After Dark Band: 7 p.m., Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence