 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for 11-14-22

  • 0

Monday, Nov.14 

Internet Basics Workshop: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org for more information.

Florence Symphony Orchestra: "Seraph Brass:" 7:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-662-0401 or visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/.

ArtFields Jr. 2023 Submission: ArtFields. Call 843-374-0180 or visit https://www.artfieldssc.org/prizes-and- rules/ for more information.

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert