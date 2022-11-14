Calendar for 11-14-22

Monday, Nov.14
Internet Basics Workshop: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-662-8424 or visit https://florencelibrary.org for more information.
Florence Symphony Orchestra: "Seraph Brass:" 7:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence.
Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-662-0401 or visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/.
ArtFields Jr. 2023 Submission: ArtFields. Call 843-374-0180 or visit https://www.artfieldssc.org/prizes-and- rules/ for more information.
People are also reading…