Calendar for 11-20-22

Sunday, Nov. 20

Jingle Bell Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence. Call 843- 679-9417 or visit https://www.jinglebellmarket.com for more information.

Black Creek Arts Council's Annual Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Creek Arts, 116 W. College Ave., Hartsville. For more information call 843-332-6234 or visit info@blackcreek.org.

BBQ and Live Music featuring Chad & Lance: Noon to 3 p.m., Wholly Smokin' Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call 843-407-7545 or visit www.facebook.com/whollysmokin.

Photos with Santa: Noon to 6 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Florence.

"Come to the Manger": 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 113 S. Kemp Street, Florence. For more information call 843- 661-5012 or visit https://stanncatholicparish.com.

Wild Weekends: 2 p.m., Lynches River County Park, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 2-5 p.m. Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Monday, Nov. 21

Works by Ceramics and 3-D Design Classes: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence.

Johnsonville Book Club: The Maid: 10-11 a.m., Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Photos with Santa: Noon to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Florence.

Addie's Baby Paint Class at Creekside: 7 p.m., Addies Baby Paint & Sip Studio, 290 W. Evans St., Florence.

FMU Concert Choir and Voice Collective: 7:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Florence 1 Schools 43rd All City Chorus Concert: 7:30 p.m., South Florence High School, 3200 S. Irby St., Florence.