Calendar for 11-21-22

Monday, Nov. 21

Senior Shows by Graduating FMU Visual Arts Majors: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence. Visit https://www.fmarion.edufinearts for more information.

Works by Ceramics and 3-D Design Classes: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Dr., Florence.

Johnsonville Book Club: The Maid: 10-11 a.m., Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Photos with Santa: Noon to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Florence.

Addie's Baby Paint Class at Creekside: 7 p.m., Addies Baby Paint & Sip Studio, 290 W. Evans St., Florence.

FMU Concert Choir and Voice Collective: 7:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Florence 1 Schools 43rd All City Chorus Concert: 7:30 p.m., South Florence High School, 3200 S. Irby St., Florence.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Senior Shows by Graduating FMU Visual Arts Majors: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence. Visit https://www.fmarion.edufinearts for more information.

Works by Ceramics and 3-D Design Classes: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adele Kassab Art Gallery, Heyward Drive, Florence.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and FMU Student Juried Exhibition: Noon to 5 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence.

Photos with Santa: Noon to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Florence.

Southern Gardener's Bootcamp Series: Edible Garden Part 2: Advanced: 5-7:30 p.m., Clemson Extension Darlington County, 300 Russel St., Room 222, Darlington.

Line Dance Class: 6-8 p.m., Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence.

Thanksgiving Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m., Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City.

Art After Dark Classes: 6:30 p.m., Olio Studio, 104 W. Main St., Lake City.

FMU Jazz Combo: 7:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Musician's Night: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence.