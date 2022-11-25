 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for 11-25-22

Friday, Nov. 25

Black Creek Arts Council’s Annual Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Creek Arts, 116 W. College Ave, Hartsville.

Photos with Santa: Noon to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Florence.

Lights4Paws: 6 p.m., 3251 Mears Drive, Florence.

Accidental Artist Adult Classes: 6-8 p.m., Accidental Artist, 247 N Main Street, Bishopville.

Addie’s Baby Paint Class: 7 p.m., Addie’s Baby Paint & Sip Studio, 290 W. Evans St., Florence. For more information call 843-229-5862 or visit https://www.addiesbabystudio.com/.

Live Music at Southern Hops: 7 p.m., Southern Hops Brewing Company, 911 Sunset Acres Lane, Florence.

Musician’s Night: 10 p.m., Dizzy Crab, Florence. Call 843-407-6824 or visit www.facebook.com/DizzyCrab for more information.

Friday Night Live Music: 6:30-9 p.m., Purple Fish Coffee, 104 W. Hapton St., Darlington.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St, Florence.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Free Community Flow Yoga Balance: 8 a.m., Balance, 152 S. Dargan St., Florence.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Gift Market at the City Center Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., 200 Sanborn St. For more information call 843-665-2047 Ext. 1145 or visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/.

Photos with Santa: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H McLeod Blvd., Florence.

Small Business Saturday: Florence: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., downtown Florence .

Saturday Kids Craft: Noon to 3 p.m., Seersuckergypsy, 211 B, 5th St., Hartsville.

Black Creek Arts Council’s Annual Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Creek Arts, 116 W, College Ave., Hartsville.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Marcus Dunn: Re/Educated Exhibit: the Waters Building, 135 S. Dargan St. For more information visit http://www.flocomuseum.org/ exhibitions/re-educated/.

Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and FMU Student Juried Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence.

Wild Weekends: 11:30 a.m., Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/LRCPEDC.

Lights4Paws: 6 p.m., 3251 Mears Drive, Florence.

BBQ and Live Music featuring Brandon Clark: Noon to 3 p.m. Wholly Smokin’ Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence.

Snake Safety & Relocation Course: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Black Creek Wildlife Center, 1953 Tema Road, Hartsville.

Analog Saints: 7 p.m., Green Frog Social House, 118 E. Main St., Lake City. Call 843-374-3764 or visit www.facebook.com/greenfrogsocialhouse for more information.

Lindy Hop/Swing Dance: 7:30-10 p.m., Beth Israel Congregation Social Hall, 316 S. Park Ave., Florence.

Live Music at VFW Post 3181: 7 p.m., VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence.

