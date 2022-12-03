 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for 12-10-2022

Saturday Dec. 10

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., for more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org

Ann Harwell Exhibit: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. TRAX Visual Art Center, Lake City call 843-374-0262 or visit https://www.traxvisualartcenter.com/, for more information.

Jen Williams Exhibit: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Jones-Carter Gallery, for more information call  843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com

Black Creek Arts Council's Annual Holiday Market: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Black Creek Arts 116 W College Ave, Hartsville, for more information call 843-332-6234 or visit info@blackcreek.org.

FMU Baseball Prospect Camp: 1 p.m. Sparrow Stadium visit http://bit.ly/3VD26WN for more information

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Photos with Santa: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H McLeod Blvd., Florence

Palmetto Cruisers Classic Car Cruise-In & Toy Drive:9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Highland Park Methodist Church

Lights4Paws: 6 p.m., 3251 Mears Drive, Florence

Metropolitan Opera Live in HD: The Hours: 12:55 p.m. Regal Swamp Fox Cinemas 3400 W. Radio Dr., Florence

Family Day: Do You Want to Build a Snowman?: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Florence County Museum

ter Pan Jr.: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Florence Little Theatre call 843-662-3731 or visit https://www.florencelittletheatre.org/ for more information.

Downtown Holiday Music and Light Experience: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Downtown Florence

"Frosty" the Musical: 2 p.m. Theatre on the Green 200 Market Street, Cheraw

2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Whoville, The Pageland Christmas Spectacular 2022; 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Downtown Pageland

Hartsville Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Downtown Hartsville

Hemingway Whoville: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Downtown Hemingway

