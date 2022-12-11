Calendar for 12-12-2022

Monday, Dec 12
Florence Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops": 7:30 p.m., FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence, Call 843-661-4444 for more information.
Sweets & Treats with Santa & Mrs. Claus: 6-8 p.m. The Cheraw Recreation & Leisure Department, 200 Powe St., Cheraw
Photos with Santa: Noon to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H McLeod Blvd., Florence.
Lights4Paws: 6 p.m., 3251 Mears Drive, Florence.
Downtown Holiday Music and Light Experience: 5:30 to 10 p.m., downtown Florence. Visit https://www.florencedowntown.com/ event/downtown-christmas-magic-0 for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence
Ann Harwell Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City
Jere Williams Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jones-Carter Gallery, 105 Henry St., Lake City
Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and FMU Student Juried Exhibition: Noon to 5 p.m., Steven F. Gately Gallery, 142 N. Dargan St., Florence
Photos with Santa: Noon to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Florence
Accidental Artist's Paint Classes: 3:30-5 p.m., Accidental Artist, 247 N. Main St., Bishopville
Paper Angel Craft: 5:30 p.m., Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library, 509 S. Dargan St., Florence
Downtown Holiday Music and Light Experience: 5:30-10 p.m., downtown Florence
Lights4Paws: 6 p.m., 3251 Mears Dr., Florence
Sullivan's Board Company Charcuterie Workshop: 6-8 p.m., Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City