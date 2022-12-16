 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for 12-17-2022

  • 0

Saturday, Dec. 17

Tennis Polar Bear Tournament: 8:30 a.m., Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, 1300 Jennie O'Bryan Ave., Florence. Call 843-665-3106 or visit https://visitflo.com/events/tag/tennis.

City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City Center Farmers Market, 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Visit http://www.citycentermarket.com/ for more information.

Pee Dee State Farmers Market: West Lucas Street, Florence. Call 843-665-5154 or visit www.facebook.com/ peedeefarmersmarket, for more information.

Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence. For more information call 843-676-1200 or visit www.flocomuseum.org.

Photos with Santa: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H McLeod Blvd., Florence.

Florence Christmas Parade: 11 a.m., downtown Florence.

Elf on the Shelf Christmas Skate: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Skateland USA, 125 N Beltline Drive, Florence. Call 843-669-7655 or visit https://skateflorence.com for more information.

Ann Harwell Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., TRAX Visual Art Center,122 Sauls St., Lake City. Call 843-374-0262 or visit https://www.traxvisualartcenter.com/, for more information.

Jere Williams Exhibition: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jones-Carter Gallery,105 Henry St., Lake City. For more information call  843-374-1505 or visit www.jonescartergallery.com.

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa Drive-Through: 2-4 p.m., Durant Children's Center, 226 S. Irby St., Florence. Call 843-664-4357 for more information.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr: 7:30 p.m. Florence Little Theatre, 417 S. Dargan St., Florence. Call 843-662-3731 or visit https://www.florencelittletheatre.org/ for more information.

Cartersville Country Winery Christmas Party: 7 p.m., Cartersville Country Winery, 571 Lamar Highway, Timmonsville. Call 843-407-6824 or visit https://cartersvillecountrywinery.com for more information.

BBQ and Live Music: Noon to 3 p.m., Wholly Smokin' Downtown, 150 S. Dargan St., Florence. For more information call or visit 843-407-77545 www.facebook.com/whollysmokin.

Downtown Holiday Music and Light Experience: 5:30-10 p.m., downtown Florence.

Lights4Paws: 6 p.m., 3251 Mears Drive, Florence.

Lynches River Park After Dark: 5-7 p.m., Lynches River County Park, 5094 County Park Road, Coward. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ LRCPEDC for more information.

Glow Throw Night: 7 p.m., Blade and Bull Axe Throwing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence.

The TaylorMade Band: 7 p.m., Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence.

