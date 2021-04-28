Can We Stop the Anticoagulants (Blood Thinners)?

By closing off the left atrial appendage, the source of more than 90 percent of stroke-causing blood clots, the risk of stroke may be reduced and over time patients may be weaned off their blood thinning medications.

To perform the WATCHMAN procedure, the implant is guided via a catheter inserted through a vein in the upper leg. Once the implant is in position in the left atrial appendage it is opened similar to the opening up of an umbrella. The implant remains permanently in the heart.

After the procedure, patients are monitored overnight in the hospital during their recovery, and discharged home the next day. After a few months, patients may be able to stop taking their blood thinning medications entirely.

WATCHMAN FLX

McLeod began offering the WATCHMAN device more than five years ago. Now the creators of WATCHMAN have developed the next generation, the WATCHMAN FLX.

The new device is available in more sizes, which enables the treatment of a wider variety of patients. To determine the correct size needed, a transesophageal echocardiography test (TEE) is performed. This is a test that uses ultrasound technology to create highly detailed pictures of the heart and its internal structures.