Cancer may cause changes to the heart before treatment

Some types of cancer may alter the appearance and function of the heart, according to new research that analyzed people's hearts before cancer treatment.

An estimated 1.9 million people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to the National Cancer Institute. Having a history of cancer is linked to a greater risk of cardiovascular problems: Older breast cancer survivors, for example, are most likely to die from cardiovascular disease, not breast cancer. Cancer and heart disease also share several risk factors, including obesity and tobacco use.

But researchers are still trying to understand how much of the risk comes from the cancer itself versus common treatments that can be toxic to the heart.

To get an idea of the baseline heart health of people with cancer before chemotherapy, researchers in Canada recruited 381 people with breast cancer or lymphoma and 102 people without cancer or cardiovascular disease. Both groups underwent cardiac MRI scans to create 3D models of their beating hearts and a map of heart muscle inflammation. It allowed researchers to observe the heart's appearance and function.