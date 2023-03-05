A Florence Car Show took place on Saturday, March 4 and lasted for a few hours where locals and travelers could show off their cars that they modified and adjusted over time.

There were roughly 30 cars that were parked on S. Dargan St, in front of The Drive In restaurant. Of these cars, there were vintage, rare and modern vehicles of all makes and models. The owners of these vehicles were available to speak with whomever had any interest in their prize possessions.

Dean Dagliere is one of these many owners who has devoted much of his time and effort into making sure his car is in its top shape. A local to Aynor, the car he brought, he has only had for about a year. His purple 1940 Ford Deluxe Convertible is one of the seven that he owns.

“I have made a lot of modifications to it, there is about $100,000 that I have put into the car,” said Dagliere.

This car of his has all of the modern amenities. From air conditioning, power steering and breaks, to a rear view camera and the simple fact that it has a lot of power.

“The ride has to be my favorite part, it rides beautifully. I have always been involved with cars since I was a little kid. This car is one of my favorites in my collection, but I do have a couple others at home that I really enjoy as well,” said Dagliere.

Another one of these owners who is passionate about his car is Charlie David, who has owned a bright red 1938 Oldsmobile for a few years now.

“When I got it, the car was only about 20 percent done, so without saying a number, I put into this car, about as much money as a college fund,” said David.

The Oldsmobile is the only vintage car David owns.

“There were only about 200 of these made, so it is very rare. I love the nostalgia of it, being an 85-year-old car. I would say the motor is my favorite modification I have made to it,” said David.

The event was free to the public and was conveniently located next to many food options, with good weather, this event was hard to miss.