FLORENCE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina’s Patricia Weaver was featured by National Public Radio in a report highlighting the difference CareSouth Carolina is making in its patients' lives as they struggle with diabetes, chronic conditions, and medical debt.

Weaver, APNP-BC, who serves as a provider in the CareSouth Carolina Bennettsville office, revealed the struggle that many patients go through, as those who are living with chronic conditions are also living with medical debt. She said the departure of plants to overseas locations over the past 15 to 20 years has had a devastating effect on the town. A hospital that once existed there is now gone, leaving the community in a state of poverty.

Over one-third of residents in the surrounding county have medical debt in collections, and an equal proportion live in poverty, according to locals interviewed by NPR. Weaver and others attribute the community's health problems to Bennettsville's shifting economic circumstances. Half of the city's households earn less than $32,000 annually. Lower-income residents often lack the means or make choices that compromise their ability to consume healthy meals necessary for managing diabetes. The prevalence of fast-food consumption exacerbates this issue.

"The fast foods don't help at all, and a lot of people just eat it every day, and that's a problem. It truly is,” she said.

Weaver said over 90% of her 3,300 annual appointments involve patients with Type 2 diabetes, and CareSouth Carolina offers programs to assist its residents who are struggling with the chronic condition.

One of CareSouth Carolina’s programs involves going into the grocery store with patients. At the grocery store, the patient shops as they normally would and CareSouth Carolina’s workers spend time educating them on healthy nutrition and giving helpful tips when it comes to their selections. The workers let the grocery store know ahead of time that they are coming so they are aware, as well.

In the fight against poverty and its effect on health in Bennettsville, CareSouth also takes additional measures. The center uses a sliding fee scale based on individuals' ability to pay, and it operates an in-house pharmacy that leverages a federal program to maintain affordable drug prices.