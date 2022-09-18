CareSouth Carolina offers COVID-19 boosters

CareSouth Carolina is offering the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster for eligible patients at several of its locations throughout the area.

These new boosters are called “bivalent” and provide protection against two different COVID-19 strains: the original and the highly contagious omicron variant. The single-shot bivalent boosters may be administered at least two months following the primary vaccination or booster.

The Pfizer booster is available to those who are at least 12 years old, and only at the Hartsville site. The Moderna booster is available to those who are at least 18 years old at the Bishopville, Chesterfield, McColl and Latta sites only.

Walk-ins are welcome at these locations, but if you would like to make an appointment, call 843-309-8301.

For a detailed list of days and times, visit the CareSouth Carolina website at www.caresouth-carolina.com.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.