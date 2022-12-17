CARMEN KETRON: Be ready for a cold spell

My grandfather used to say never believe a politician or the weatherman. Well, the weatherman is saying it’s about to get very cold. I love my local weatherman, and whether it is or not going to be cold, we need to be ready.

The first rule for tender plants like strawberries and even broccoli, turnips, and other cool-season crops is to cover if possible. Frost covers are long sheets of woven fabric that will insulate the plants to a few degrees. They have different heat ratings, anywhere from 4 to 10 degrees of insulation to heat the area and crops under it that are many degrees warmer than outside temperatures.

With expected evening temperatures in the teens, strawberry growers want to put down two layers or wet the top of a single cover. If the wind picks up, it is imperative to weight the cloth with landscape staples or sandbags or bury the ends of the sheet in the dirt, so it does not blow away. Try to put covers out during the day to trap in the warmth. For the homeowner with the odd tender citrus tree or shrub, many big-box stores have frost-cloth drawstring bags that you can place over the tree canopy. If looking for a DIY option, try a lightweight cotton sheet or painter’s cloth that will allow air and light in. Burlap and blankets are a last resort as their heavy nature can weigh down branches. Do not try to insulate your plants with plastic or trash bags.

For trees, annual flowers, and crops, irrigate or water if possible. Growers must turn on over-head irrigation when the fields get to 34 degrees or right near freezing. While water is freezing, it gives off heat allowing the flowers and plants to stay at or above freezing. Homeowners who cannot irrigate the entire time will want to do a deep watering of all their plants just before a freeze. The water serves as an insulator for plants and the soil. Plant cells will be more robust against cold damage if flush with water and moist soil will stay warmer and insulate roots better than dry soil.

Many people will also want to start trying to keep the air warmer. I have seen people burn hay bales, rubber tires (not recommended by Clemson Extension or the Environmental Protection Agency), and all manner of materials to keep warm air at ground level to mix with the cold air. However, field heating is a very labor-intensive undertaking that requires eyes on the burning throughout the night to ensure a safe situation.

Also, make sure to mulch if you can. Many dormant perennials would benefit from a healthy layer of pine straw or chopped leaves around the base and crown of the plants to keep warm.

Finally, have everything sharpened and gassed up in case of the worst. Luckily, the weatherman isn’t calling for snow or ice because, bless us, we just don’t know how to act around it. To be sure, if we get a storm this winter, it is always good to have the generator checked out and all the chainsaws sharpened and lubed. But remember, it’s not a natural disaster if you and a significant other aren’t yelling at each other about who was supposed to get batteries.