CARMEN KETRON: Bootcamp series teaches gardening for beginners

Boy, do we have a garden series for everyone this fall.

Are you a new homeowner just beginning to experience the joys and sorrows of managing a lawn? Or are you possibly an experienced gardener who has just moved down to the South, and nothing makes sense anymore? Then, the Southern Gardener’s Bootcamp Series will be perfect for you.

Every Tuesday in October and November, from 5 p.m.to 7:30 pm, enjoy supper and a class on critical aspects of gardening in southern climates. Classes will take place at the Darlington County Extension Office at 300 Russell St., Room 222, Darlington, SC 29532.

You can sign up for all eight classes in the “Southern Gardener’s Bootcamp Series” at a discounted rate of $100 or pick and choose individual courses for $15 per class. Master Gardeners receive a discounted rate of $12for each class.

While each class can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, if you are new to gardening, I encourage you to take the first four classes to learn basic gardening concepts. For experienced gardeners, this can be an excellent refresher series and provide an in-depth discussion on local gardening with the opportunity to ask questions and engage with extension specialists.

Classes include:

Oct. 4: Soil Basics: Improving and Managing Soil Fertility. Learn the key components of soil health, test your soil, and interpret soil results. In addition, learn the basics of composting, cover crops, vermiculture, and how to build your own raised bed soil.

Oct. 11: Landscape Plant Care: Trees, Shrubs, and Flowers. Learn basic botany principles surrounding annuals, perennials, woody shrubs, and trees. Learn about trees, shrubs, and flowers commonly found in southern landscapes. Learn planting, pruning, and maintenance needs for yard plants.

Oct. 18: Warm Season Lawns. Learn about the best warm-season lawns to grow. Presentations will include information on the establishment and maintenance of a healthy lawn. Additionally, learn to identify problems and revive a declining lawn. Please bring pictures and lawn samples for personalized assistance.

Oct. 25: Weeds, Pests, and Diseases of the Southeast. This class centers on how to identify problems in the landscape. Learn the principles of integrated pest management, how to prevent problems, and how to rectify them as needed.

Nov. 1: Cut Flower Gardens. This class will cover introductory concepts on the best cutting flowers to add to a landscape for four-season interest and continuous blooms throughout the year. In addition, learn the tips and tricks for sound garden design principles, proper plant ratios, and choosing ideal plant varieties.

Nov. 8: Outdoor Container Gardening. Find out the secrets on how to maintain plantings in pots and containers. This class will review soil needs, the selection of pots, and the best plant varieties for container gardens. Additional resources will be provided on designing a beautiful seasonal porch container, growing crops in pots, and maintaining raised veggie trugs and repurposed IBC water tanks.

Nov. 15: Edible Gardening Part 1: Fundamentals. Learn core concepts about building a vegetable patch, raised garden, and in-ground garden plot. Also, learn what to grow, when, and the best crops in the Pee Dee region.

Nov. 22: Edible Gardening Part 2: Advanced. Learn fundamental techniques for starting seeds indoors, crop planning, season extension tools, and post-harvest handling. In addition, you will be able to develop plant-specific pest control plans and fruit and vegetable problem diagnoses.

Pre-registration for classes is required. Come into the Extension office to pay ahead of time or call to reserve over the phone at 843-944-8582. You may also register online at: SouthernGardenBootcamp2022.eventbrite.com.