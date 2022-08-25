Carolina Pines hires marketing and communications coordinator

Hanna Caddell has been named the new Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

Caddell earned her associate degree in management from Florence Darlington Technical College in 2015. She continued her education at Coker University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing in 2018.

In her new role, she will be responsible for implementing marketing and communication strategies for Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Carolina Pines Medical Group, ensuring consistency of the hospital’s brand identity.

She also will be charged with leading community engagement initiatives and overseeing public relations. Prior to this role, Caddell gained experience in marketing and community development at SPC Credit Union, Hartsville’s local credit union.

“I know I speak for our governing board, medical staff, and employees when saying, we are so excited to have Hanna joining our team. The experience she brings, coupled with her drive to see continued improvement in access to healthcare services will be a value to both our organization and the community at large,” Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center CEO Bill Little said.