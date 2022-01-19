 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina Pines launches wellness program
0 Comments

Carolina Pines launches wellness program

  • 0
Michael Northcutt, 2022.JPG

Michael Northcutt

Hartsville, S.C. Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recently announced it will begin a program in 2022 to promote and improve community wellness.

Michael B. Northcutt, former Growth and Outreach Provider Liaison, will spearhead the program.

“The purpose of the community wellness program is to provide healthcare services to the underserved areas in our surrounding communities by reaching these individuals where they are. Whether it be at a church function or weekend festivals and events. We are committed to improving the health and quality of life for individuals in our community and surrounding areas,” Carolina Pines CEO Bill Little said.

In her new role of Community Wellness Coordinator, Northcutt is responsible for designing, planning, and implementing health promotion campaigns based on business and community needs. She will be responsible for scheduling and hosting wellness events and health fairs within the areas Carolina Pines serves.

“We are excited to launch this program that will equip the community with the resources they need to become a healthier version of themselves. My goal is to connect individuals in the greater Hartsville area and surrounding areas to the care they need, as well as identify health needs within the community,” Northcutt said

Northcutt, a native of Hartsville, received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina. She and her husband, Michael, have two children: Reese and Leah Brenn.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert