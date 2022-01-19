Carolina Pines launches wellness program

Hartsville, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center recently announced it will begin a program in 2022 to promote and improve community wellness.

Michael B. Northcutt, former Growth and Outreach Provider Liaison, will spearhead the program.

“The purpose of the community wellness program is to provide healthcare services to the underserved areas in our surrounding communities by reaching these individuals where they are. Whether it be at a church function or weekend festivals and events. We are committed to improving the health and quality of life for individuals in our community and surrounding areas,” Carolina Pines CEO Bill Little said.

In her new role of Community Wellness Coordinator, Northcutt is responsible for designing, planning, and implementing health promotion campaigns based on business and community needs. She will be responsible for scheduling and hosting wellness events and health fairs within the areas Carolina Pines serves.