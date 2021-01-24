Catch My Drift
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone's is being sued over an alleged credit card debt.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on McLeod Health is taking steps to treat patients who are at risk of hospitalization and who would most likely suffer severe symptoms were they to be hospitalized.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – With dozens of police officers keeping watch, approximately 25 people gathered Sunday at the South Carolina Statehouse for a peaceful rally that covered topics ranging from military veteran suicides to the banning of conservative commentators on social media.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Deputies are investigating an armed robbery on South Cashua Drive that involved a shooting and a parking lot crash.
BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — There’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Kenneth “Kenny” Bamberg.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital Thursday morning following a head-on crash on North Price Road.
DARLINGTON, S.C. − The old U.S. Post Office in Darlington, now the Grand Old Post Office, has new owners, 15 miles of new wiring, a new roof, …
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball named its sportsmanship award for Division 2 AAA (9-10-year-olds) to honor the memory o…
