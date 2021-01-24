Catch My Drift

In a busy family bathroom nothing gets a harder workout than a bathroom fan. You can replace the guts of the fan, without tearing out the whole thing, when it becomes noisy and does a poor job of removing hot, damp air. The Fantech Bath Fan Conversion Kit Model BFRK100 is designed for do-it-yourselfers and lets you use the existing exhaust fan grill and housing, so there’s no ceiling repair work required. And the unit is Energy Star rated, meaning it’s more efficient than your old fan.