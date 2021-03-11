Catch up on the news of the day with our E-edition

FLORENCE, S.C. – A new or renovated convenience store could be coming to north Florence depending on what the Florence City Council decides to do in April. The Florence City Council voted to defer the first reading of an ordinance rezoning three properties at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Streets at their monthly meeting Monday afternoon. If approved, the ordinance would rezone the property upon which the convenience store across from Dr. Iola Jones Park sits from neighborhood conservation to commercial reuse.