Celebrate Brady but remember he's not perfect

Brady and the Patriots would go on to trounce the Colts in the game, leading 17-7 at half before the deflation was discovered, and winning 45-7. A few weeks later, Brady and Belichick celebrated as they won their fourth Super Bowl together, this one over Seattle.

Two years later, they would win the Super Bowl again, after Brady missed the first quarter of the season while serving his suspension. New England owner Robert Kraft thumbed his nose at Goodell, calling the win “unequivocally the sweetest” of all the team’s championship wins.

No single incident should define Brady’s career, of course, and Deflategate barely registers anymore when it comes to evaluating his incredible success. Winning six Super Bowls in New England and adding another in Tampa Bay while playing well into his 40s is what Brady will be remembered for, and he's done things no other quarterback can even hope to achieve.

Indeed, the most puzzling thing about Brady being involved in deflating game balls is that he seemed to feel he needed help to win. He didn’t, and if anyone thinks otherwise all they have to do is take a peek at the three Super Bowl rings he’s won since that year.