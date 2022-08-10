Celebrate the summer sisters -- corn, beans and squash

Did you know corn, beans, and squash are called the three sisters? When Europeans arrived in the Americas, they found many Native American tribes grew three of the first domesticated plants grown together on the continent: corn, beans, and squash.

While the stories of the three sisters varies from tribe to tribe, most describe three sisters who grew up together but were each very different, yet each sister had a special gift that helped the other two.

These three crops together represented sisters who support and protect each other and native Americans enjoyed growing, eating and celebrating these foods.

The way these plants work together is magical.

Instead of planting in rows, the sisters were planted close together to sustain each other, also known as companion planting.

The cornstalk acted as a trellis for the beans to grow toward the sun on a vine, and they in turn helped strengthen the stalk against high winds. The beans gave nitrogen to the soil to help replenish it and the squash provided shade to the soil to retain moisture and help prevent weeds.

Prickly squash varieties also deterred deer, raccoon and other animals from eating the crops.

This method is a beautifully sustainable form of agriculture in keeping the soil from becoming depleted, and also helped provide a balanced diet to the Native Americans offering fiber, starch, and protein, along with an abundance of vitamins, and minerals.

These three plants together also provide all nine essential amino acids which are vital for protein synthesis, muscle building and repair and nutrient absorption. Traditionally, most of the crops were dried after harvest and used to provide nourishment all winter long.

The first sister is corn, which was planted first to start the trellis for the beans to grow on. On or off the cob, corn is high in phosphorus, niacin, vitamin A, and potassium.

The second sister is a pole bean as opposed to bush varieties. Higher protein options include kidney beans, pinto beans, black beans or garbanzo beans and are high in fiber, phosphorus, and manganese. Green beans, wax, or lima beans are also used and high in vitamin A, C, calcium, and iron.

The third sister is squash and traditionally winter squash varieties were planted including pumpkin, acorn, or butternut squash which are high in calcium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin A and C.

Summer varieties such as yellow squash and zucchini are also an option and high in folate, magnesium, riboflavin, and potassium.

In the South, these three foods are abundant in the summertime and can be eaten alone or are delicious cooked and added to salads or cooked together in a succotash.

Succotash, from the Native American word msiquatash, means winter stew made from corn and beans, and now can include various vegetable blends.

Next time you eat any of the three seasonal foods, celebrate one, two, or three of the summer sisters!