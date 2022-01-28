 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chad Wilkes resigns as Lamar's football coach
Chad Wilkes resigns as Lamar's football coach

LAMAR, S.C. -- Chad Wilkes, head varsity football coach of the Lamar High School Silver Foxes, announced his resignation today. Wilkes, who has led the Silver Foxes since 2019, is leaving to pursue other coaching opportunities.

“Coach Wilkes has done a great job for our football program,” said Dr. Marlon Thomas, principal of Lamar High School. “Under his leadership, our team has earned three region 2A titles and had two upper state title appearances. He is a good man and a good coach. We wish him the best of luck.”

The school will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.

