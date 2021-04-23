 Skip to main content
top story

Check out the paper furniture and more at ArtFields

Paper furniture

This artwork by Sara Farrington of Creedmoor, North Carolina, is made of heavyweight drawing paper and cardboard. It looks so real that someone sat in it. Workers are putting the pieces back together.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Life-size white paper furniture, a $33,000 mixed media sculpture of an orangutan and miniatures – you can find them all at the 2021 ArtFields in Lake City.

The paper furniture looked so real that people wanted to sit on it. And some did.

Joe Dreher of Atlanta, Georgia, was a hit Friday with his public art demonstration – Portrait Partners, a project developed to encourage fact to face and eye to eye interaction.

On opening night, visitors rang in the night with a Dandelion Stroll. Live music dotted the landscape as young and old visited the 40 art venues.

Sip Co. provided live music and food trucks with Lobster dogs and chicken wings. Green Frog Social closed the night with Taste Like Chicken performing.

“It is always good to see happy faces,” said Lisa Malone.

“I like seeing all the different people,” said Lauren Parrot.

“All of the art is pretty amazing,” said Jan Chenoweth.

Several activities are planned for Saturday as visitors continue their stroll downtown to view artwork.

Plein Air Day begins in the ArtFields District at 10 a.m. A portrait contest starts at 1 p.m. at The Bean Market. Artists will compete for more than $3,000 in prizes.

Street entertainers will continue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to stop by the Welcome Center at 110 E. Main St. to learn where all of the venues are located and find out how to vote for your favorite artwork.

