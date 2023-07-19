DARLINGTON — First Church of God Lee Street was filled with an estimated 200 children, parents and career presenters Saturday as the S.C. Church of God Youth Convention held its annual career fair.

Beginning in the 1940s, the career fair started out at the Darlington church. As it gained traction, more and more people came, forcing the event to be held at larger areas such as White Oak Conference Center in Winnsboro. After COVID-19, attendance has gone down, and it was decided to bring the career fair back to its place of origin.

"[The career fair] is just to allow individuals to network, for young people to fi nd their interests or their passions and maybe [the] vendors or individuals can also help to guide the young people to what we believe is God's calling and purpose for their life," Pastor and Superintendent of Christian Education Robbie Shortt said.

The fair's theme this year was "Reignite," inspired both by the return to Darlington and the return of in person church services as a whole. As a result of Covid, the church had been doing services solely online.

"Because of those two or three years we spent online, you can see the people being reinvigorated about "oh it's great to be getting back together" because these events, they really help to collaborate, not only for the community but among the believers of the Church of God," Shortt said. "It helps them to be motivated, it helps them to fellowship and it helps them to be more inspired to continue to do the work of the Lord."

The children were led around the room to every table in a scavenger hunt format. Some tables would include interactive work sheets such as coloring pages and mazes. Others would give away candy, books and other goodies.

"Our goal is to empower [the children] not only physically but spiritually as well as educationally and in their vocation," Youth President Trevor Cropp said.

The fair had a variety of career presenters including McLeod Health, SLED, Journey Soap Bar, Shaw Air Force Base and Next Level Behavioral Health and Wellness.

"My career is all about helping people based on my lived experience," CEO of Next Level Jessica Greene said. "I was a school counselor for 14 years before I went to private practice, so I still hold my [certification], but I get the best of both worlds because adolescents and young adults, they're my niche because I've been with them for so long, but I love what I do."

Physician assistant Whit Brockington was also presenting her career to the children. Brockington started out in family medicine and now works in cardiology — a fact that she shared with the children to highlight the diversity of her field.

The fair took place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the church's activity building.