***PLEASE NOTE*** A pre adoption application must be completed for any pets you are interested in adopting. Pre adoption applications... View on PetFinder
CHLOE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the first time since 2012, Derick Urquhart’s squad punched its ticket to Shelby, N.C., after defeating Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) 8-5 on Sunday …
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Back by popular demand, Darlington Raceway announced Thursday that the NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade will return after a …
FLORENCE, S.C. – For just the second time in program history, Florence Post 1 is one of the last eight American Legion teams standing.
SHELBY, N.C. -- Aydin Palmer struck out 14 batters, setting an American Legion World Series single-game record.
MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles football team will defend their SCISA 3A state championship at a newly renovated facility de…