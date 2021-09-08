CHRISTINE FLOWERS: Tragedy in Afghanistan is a call to action

I come from a family of fighting men.

My cousin Adolph was a paratrooper who landed at Normandy on D-Day, and the parachute he used – stained with blood and dirt – was turned into my cousin Helen’s wedding dress. My father spent two years in Thule, Greenland, at a godforsaken outpost at the North Pole during (no pun intended) the Cold War.

My uncle Louie was a Marine, stationed in Beirut during one of the early crises in the 1950s, and my cousins Alex and Anthony served honorably in Vietnam. Last but not least, my brother Michael was stationed in Iraq during the prosecution of Saddam Hussein as a civilian employee of the Department of Defense.

France. Greenland. Beirut. Vietnam. Iraq. Postcards from the front lines, and a part of my DNA. There is nothing more honorable than service to this country that has given so much, and asked for so little from the majority. But America has demanded that last full measure from the men and women, but especially the men, who have served in combat positions, and we only stop to consider the debt when tragedy occurs.

Last week, 13 U.S. service members were killed by terrorist bombs in Kabul. They were not in active combat. They were doing something that adds poignancy to their mission: Helping civilians escape the hellhole in Afghanistan created by the men in suits.