Christmas Magic comes to downtown Florence Friday

FLORENCE — Downtown Florence promises the magic of the holiday season this Friday night as the Florence Downtown Development Corp. presents the 5th Annual Downtown Christmas Magic festival.

Start the evening off with the annual City-County Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. at the Griffin Plaza in the 100 block of South Dargan Street. At 5:30 p.m., Downtown Christmas Magic begins and will run until 9 p.m. in the same block.

Attendees will be entertained by the 7th Annual Downtown Holiday Lights and Music Show presented by Duke Energy, a Jingle and Mingle Kids Zone with plenty of games, crafts, face painting, balloon twisting and more presented by Kinghorn Insurance and Auto-Owners Insurance, and new for 2022 — a 25-foo tall gingerbread slide for adults and older children and gingerbread bounce for our youngest attendees.

Guests will also get to enjoy free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting while supplies last. And of course, no Christmas festival is complete without Santa! Santa will be onsite for photos in the Jingle and Mingle Kids Zone from 6-8 p.m. There’s even a visit from the Grinch himself from 8-9 p.m.

Friday also is the last day to get votes in for the annual Downtown Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition! Visitors will scan a QR code in the window of their favorite storefront to cast their vote!

Admission to Downtown Christmas Magic is free compliments of the Florence Downtown Development Corp., Duke Energy, Kinghorn Insurance and Auto-Owners Insurance, South Carolina Federal Credit Union, The Citizens Bank, and CSP Insurance Services.

For additional details, visit www.florencedowntown.com or call 843-678-5913.