 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Claire

Claire

Claire

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MUSC Health-Florence Division welcomes new CEO
Local News

MUSC Health-Florence Division welcomes new CEO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.

Ask the Builder: Don't take your contractor to court; do this instead
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Don't take your contractor to court; do this instead

How many horror stories have you heard about homeowners who want to sue their contractor? These disputes arise for numerous reasons, but in almost all cases it comes down to defective workmanship. Sometimes it’s non-performance, when the contractor vaporizes and stops showing up at the job. In rare cases, it’s actually fraud in which the contractor takes a deposit and disappears.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert